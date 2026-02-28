Wolves avoid unwanted record with 2-0 win over local rivals Villa

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Feb 27 - Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes scored his first goal of the season as the bottom side defeated visitors Aston Villa 2-0 in the West Midlands derby on Friday to ensure they will not go down as the worst side in Premier League history.

Villa stay third on 51 points from 28 games, six above fifth-placed Chelsea, after winning only three of their last 10 league matches. Wolves have 13 points from 29 games, beating Derby County’s record low total of 11 points in 2007-08.

Wolves scored their opener after 61 minutes with their first shot on target as Jackson Tchatchoua crossed from the right, and Adam Armstrong’s touch was perfect for Gomes to steer the ball into the net from 15 metres.

The home side were good value for only their second victory of the season as substitute Rodrigo Gomes scored a late second, belying the teams’ respective league positions in a contest not helped by driving rain that made for a slippery surface.

"It was a very good performance, every player did well," Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa said. "We have a lot of character, we will keep fighting game-by-game and see what happens.

"A clean sheet is very good for everyone, we defended well, not just the defence but the whole team."

Villa came close to an equaliser when Amadou Onana saw his added time shot cleared off the line by Yerson Mosquera, but as the visitors pushed forward in search of a point, Wolves were able to break and score their second.

Joao Gomes’ shot was blocked as he was denied a double, but namesake Rodrigo drilled the loose ball into the back of the net from 10 metres.

It was no more than Wolves deserved, while Villa are left to contemplate more dropped points as they watch the teams below them gain ground in the race for Champions League places.

Villa defender Pau Torres had the best opportunity of the first half when he was unmarked from a corner but steered his header wide.

It was the home side who took their chances, scoring with their only two shots on target, having also limited Villa to few clear-cut opportunities of their own as they kept their fourth clean sheet of the league season.

However, the victory still leaves Wolves 14 points adrift of the safety zone with nine games remaining. REUTERS