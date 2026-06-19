With beer and poutine, Canadians celebrate euphoric first World Cup win in Niagara Falls

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Canada fans also gathered in Vancouver to watch their team thrash Qatar 6-0.

NIAGARA FALLS, Canada – Pints of beer, bowls of poutine, maple candies and Niagara Falls for a backdrop – Canadians and tourists at one of the most iconic natural wonders in North America were spoilt for choice when they turned up to watch Canada take on Qatar at the World Cup.

The cherry on top was a historic first win for Canada at the Finals in their Group B match in Vancouver.

Ecstatic supporters hugged their friends and families on the final whistle, which capped off a dominant display by Canada against a Qatar side that ended the match with nine men.

“We’re here for Canada'’s first ever win at the FIFA World Cup, set next to one of Canada’s natural landmarks. It’s unreal. What an experience. You couldn’t ask for more,” said Dylan McAleer, a local resident.

“Watch out for Canada. We’re coming out. This is our time, I think,” he signed off.

The gathering, organised by Niagara Parks, welcomed hundreds of people just steps away from the cascading waterfalls.

Every goal from Canada was cheered by fans as they rose from their Muskoka chairs, with some breaking into a celebratory dance.

Najeeb Bataineh, a 57-year-old resident of the city of St Catharines, started handing out a Canadian flag to every person he could find as Canada’s win looked inevitable.

"I love Canada. I'm going to bring... free flag(s) every game," he said.

In a country where ice hockey and baseball take the limelight at the expense of every other sport, the euphoric win on June 18 seemed to warm some Canadians to the sport.

One Canadian security guard at the venue said he would now follow the team more closely following their performance. Another tried to buy a not-for-sale giant football displayed at a nearby store. REUTERS