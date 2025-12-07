Wissa delighted with long-awaited Newcastle debut

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Burnley - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 6, 2025 Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa comes on as a substitute REUTERS/Scott Heppell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

Dec 7 - Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa said he was left with goosebumps after making his long-awaited debut for the club in a 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley at St James' Park, adding that the squad's quality can fuel a strong season.

The 29-year-old DR Congo international joined Newcastle from Brentford in September for 55 million pounds ($73.31 million) but suffered a knee injury while on international duty soon after, delaying his debut.

He came on as a substitute in the 75th minute against Burnley, replacing Nick Woltemade, to a warm reception from the home fans.

"It has been a long time coming," Wissa told the BBC after Saturday's match. "Over the last 11 weeks, I've learned about the team and the players. It has been a long road but I'm happy in the end.

"It gave me goosebumps (when I came on). I'm buzzing now.

"It can be an excellent season because we have so many quality players."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Wissa, who scored 20 goals and registered five assists in 39 matches across all competitions last season for Brentford, will need time to regain peak fitness.

Newcastle will not have to worry about losing him to the Africa Cup of Nations, as he has not been included in DR Congo's squad.

"A real lift to have such a quality player back into our ranks," Howe told Newcastle in an interview.

"He's quite a long way short of his best physical levels. That's just with the injury that he's had and the time that he's had out. We're going to have to build him up slowly but surely and try and get him back to his very best.

"But a very exciting player to have."

Newcastle are 11th in the league table with 22 points from 15 matches.

Next, they travel to German side Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday. REUTERS