Wissa back for DR Congo's World Cup playoff

March 12 - Democratic Republic of Congo striker Yoane Wissa has returned to the squad for their World Cup playoff this month after missing the Africa Cup of Nations finals at the turn of the year.

The Newcastle United forward suffered a knee injury playing for his country against Senegal in a World Cup qualifier in early September, only returning to action in December, and was not chosen for the Cup of Nations in December and January.

The Congolese were eliminated in the round of 16 at the tournament in Morocco.

They now have a chance to become the 10th African country at the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. starting in June.

They are competing in the inter-confederation playoff in Guadalajara, Mexico on March 31 against either Jamaica or New Caledonia, who meet five days earlier.

The winners of the March 31 game qualify for the World Cup and will be in Group K with Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan.

DR Congo coach Sebastien Desabre named 26 players for the playoff with defender Dylan Batubinsika of Greek side AEL and Watford right back Jeremy Ngakia returning.

Elche's former England under-21 midfielder Grady Diangana, who missed the Cup of Nations finals, is also included. REUTERS