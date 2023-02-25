Winning the League Cup could spark more success for either United

LONDON – It was 1999 when Newcastle United last reached a major cup final. It was 1969 when they last won one. And as the European Inter-Cities Fairs Cup is now no longer recognised by Uefa as a competition of note, that makes winning the 1955 FA Cup final officially the club’s last trophy. Little wonder there’s absolute League Cup fever on Tyneside.

Their opponents at Wembley on Sunday, Manchester United, have other matters to contend with. Takeover talk rages, fans divided over a Qatari sheikh or a British-born chemicals billionaire taking over custodianship, a discussion veering into the realm of culture war.