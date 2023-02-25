On The Ball

Winning the League Cup could spark more success for either United

John Brewin

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (left) and Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – It was 1999 when Newcastle United last reached a major cup final. It was 1969 when they last won one. And as the European Inter-Cities Fairs Cup is now no longer recognised by Uefa as a competition of note, that makes winning the 1955 FA Cup final officially the club’s last trophy. Little wonder there’s absolute League Cup fever on Tyneside. 

Their opponents at Wembley on Sunday, Manchester United, have other matters to contend with. Takeover talk rages, fans divided over a Qatari sheikh or a British-born chemicals billionaire taking over custodianship, a discussion veering into the realm of culture war.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top