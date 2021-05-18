Winning header puts Alisson in wonderland

LONDON • Brazil No. 1 Alisson Becker fought back tears, as he was the unlikely scoring hero for Liverpool in a 2-1 Premier League victory at relegated West Bromwich Albion on Sunday that kept alive their Champions League qualification hopes.

With the scoreline level - Hal Robson-Kanu drew first blood before Mohamed Salah levelled with his 22nd league goal of the term - the visitors were on the brink of dropping vital points.

However, Alisson headed home from a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, the maiden goal of his career and the first by a Liverpool goalkeeper.

Of the six goalkeepers, including Peter Schmeichel (2001), Brad Friedel (2004), Paul Robinson (2007), Tim Howard (2012) and Asmir Begovic (2013), to have scored a goal in top-flight history, Alisson is also the first to score via a header.

"I just tried to run into a good place and to be in a good position to help my teammates by bringing a defender with me. But nobody followed me, and I was lucky and blessed to score," he said.

He added that it was only a late decision by goalkeeping coach John Achterberg that meant he went up for the corner.

"I looked at the bench but nobody called me, and then Johnny Achterberg called me up with conviction. The cross was brilliant and I just tried to put my head on the ball," the custodian said.

"I think it was one of the best goals I saw. You cannot explain these things, this is football."

Alisson usually only practises defensive headers in training - goalkeepers occasionally have to come out of their box - so he was delighted to be given a chance at the other end of the pitch.

"Sometimes in training, you are just waiting and you are trying to have some fun. I don't train to do that in the game," he said. "But I have at least a sense of how to head the ball because I do that a lot in the games to help defensively."

Alisson has endured a difficult time this season due to injury and he also lost his father Jose in a tragic drowning incident in February.

The 28-year-old was unable to return home for the funeral due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between Brazil and Britain.

"I am too emotional. These last months, for everything that happened with me and my family. But football is my life. I played since I remember with my father. I hope he was here to see it and I'm sure he is celebrating with God by his side," he said.

Liverpool are now within a point of fourth-placed Chelsea (64), and three behind Leicester.

With those two sides meeting at Stamford Bridge today, as long as the Reds win their next two games - at Burnley tomorrow and Crystal Palace on Sunday - they will seal a top-four place and Champions League qualification for the fifth year running.

