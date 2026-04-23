Winning games is all that matters, says Man City's Haaland

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April 23 - Manchester City striker Erling Haaland said the result was all that mattered after his side claimed a 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley on Wednesday which lifted them above Arsenal on goals scored.

The Norwegian scored the only goal despite City registering 28 shots, nine of them on target.

“We had a lot of chances but I’m happy, we won and that’s the most important thing,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

“It’s all about winning, no matter how. We try to play our football and we just try to win, that’s what you need in your mindset.

“Don’t think about goals, think about winning.”

Both Man City and Arsenal have 70 points from 33 games and an identical goal difference of plus 37 with five matches left to play. City are top by virtue of having scored three more goals than the London side.

City next host Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, before facing Everton in the Premier League on May 4. REUTERS