Winless Wolves equal unwanted Premier League record as relegation looms large

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Dec 20 - Wolverhampton Wanderers set another unwanted milestone when they equalled the longest winless start to a Premier League season at 17 games following a dismal 2-0 home defeat by Brentford on Saturday.

Keane Lewis-Potter's second-half brace condemned Wolves to a 10th straight Premier League defeat, making them only the fourth side to lose 10 or more consecutive games in the same season as relegation appears increasingly inevitable.

The bottom-placed club have just two points, a staggering 14 points from the safety zone, with manager Rob Edwards unable to arrest their alarming decline since his November arrival.

Wolves also have the joint-fewest points ever by a side in their first 17 matches of a season in English league history.

When Lewis-Potter netted his second goal, chants of "You're not fit to wear the shirt" echoed around Molineux while Jorgen Strand Larsen's late penalty miss did not make things any easier, and the final whistle was met with boos.

"It's a similar story to our recent games. We have been drawing at halftime in all six games since I arrived," Edwards told BBC Sport.

"The first goal is so important in games. After that we tried to open up more, made some changes and after the second goal it's really difficult from there.

"At the moment, we're probably getting different performances in training than out there. It does inhibit one or two a little bit more. There are a few who are feeling the heat and the pressure and it is affecting performance."

LIVERPOOL AND MANCHESTER UNITED UP NEXT FOR WOLVES

The last team to endure such misery was Sheffield United in the 2020-21 season, though Chris Wilder's side managed to win their 18th game and added six more victories despite finishing bottom after his March resignation.

With trips to Liverpool and Manchester United looming before the new year, there appears to be little Christmas cheer on the horizon for Wolves supporters questioning whether their team can even win a game this season.

"They are difficult games but exciting games as well. We look forward to the challenge," Edwards added.

"I have just said to the lads I am standing up and I'm ready to fight. I need everyone else to be able to do the same."

Wolves defender Matt Doherty said the club had no choice but to sign new players in January to bring in fresh energy while imploring his teammates to take accountability for their precarious position in the top flight.

"We need to do some soul-searching, have a look in the mirror and just figure out what we want to be remembered for at the club," Doherty said.

"Do we want to be remembered for fighting all the way to the end of season, or do we want to be remembered for being cowards and taking the easy option -- maybe trying to leave in January, or not fighting and training, and letting other people take your position?" REUTERS