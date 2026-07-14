Winger Trossard to join Besiktas from Arsenal

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Belgium's Leandro Trossard during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin

July 14 - Winger Leandro Trossard will join Turkish side Besiktas from Arsenal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday, ending the Belgium international's three-year spell in north London.

The 31-year-old made 174 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring 36 goals after joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023.

British media reported that Besiktas will pay around £17 million ($23 million) for Trossard, whose contract was due to run until 2027 with an option for a further year.

Arsenal said Trossard had been given permission to travel to Istanbul for a medical.

Trossard scored six goals and provided six assists in 31 league appearances as Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, ended their 22-year wait for a league title. REUTERS