Win is only a step, top four is not done yet, warns Tuchel

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel said his Chelsea side had taken a big step towards ensuring a top-four finish in the Premier League, but offered a note of caution after the crucial 2-1 revenge win over Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

The win, coming three days after they lost to the same opponents in the FA Cup final, lifted the Blues above Brendan Rodgers' side (66) into third place with 67 points and putting their top-four fate back in their hands.

If Tuchel's men win their last game away to Aston Villa on Sunday, they will be guaranteed third place and a Champions League berth.

Had they lost to the Foxes, they would have likely been faced with the prospect of having to beat Manchester City in this month's Champions League final to return to Europe's elite club competition next season but, as things stand, the fourth and final spot will come down to either Leicester or Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on 63 points before they travelled to Burnley yesterday.

"It felt like a huge effort and a top performance. Don't get me wrong, it's a big step but it's only a step, it's not done yet," said Tuchel, who has transformed Chelsea's season since taking over from Frank Lampard in January.

"We have to get over the line on Sunday. It was a team effort full of intensity, full of hunger and ambition. We played many, many minutes with a lot of quality."

Goals from Antonio Rudiger and a penalty from Jorginho mean Chelsea's turnaround is almost complete, as they were ninth when Tuchel took charge.

"It was in my opinion a well-deserved win but it's not the time for praise and celebration," he added.

"There's another game to catch on Sunday, we'll be prepared and aware to finish the job."

For the first time, Tuchel was greeted by home fans at Stamford Bridge with the 8,000 allowed in the stadium creating a great atmosphere and he felt the 12th man had made a difference.

"It was a completely different match. Football with spectators and without spectators, you can't compare," he said.

"It was amazing and I said to your colleagues it's exactly what we want. We want everybody happy that comes to the stadium and feels the energy from the team."

Tuchel also had encouraging news about N'Golo Kante, who went off with what looked like a muscle injury in the first half - a worry with the Champions League final looming next week, saying it was precautionary.

While Chelsea know what they need to do against Villa, Leicester will host Tottenham on Sunday in the knowledge a victory may not be enough to secure Champions League football for just the second time since their stunning 2015-16 title triumph.

If Liverpool beat Burnley and Crystal Palace in their final two games, the Foxes will miss out on the top four unless they can rack up a resounding win over Spurs to overcome the Reds' goal difference, which stood at +1 on Tuesday.

But having won their first FA Cup last weekend, Rodgers feels that "it has still been a great season" even if they fail to get into the Champions League.

"If we just fall short after 38 games as the team with the eighth biggest budget, it shows we fought really hard and just missed out," he said.

