Win all the games and maybe there’s a chance for top 4, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is just hoping for the best as the Reds take on Aston Villa in their final Premier League home game of the season on Saturday.

Klopp’s men are seeking an eighth straight victory as they bid to still finish in the top four for a Champions League spot next season.

Following their 3-0 win over Leicester City in their last match, Liverpool are in fifth on 65 points, just one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

They are also four points behind third-placed Newcastle, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 on Thursday.

With just two games left, Liverpool’s fate is out of their hands but Klopp insisted on Friday that he was not expecting his team to clinch a Champions League berth.

“I never had hope for that. I don’t need that,” said the German, who will serve a touchline ban for comments he made about referee Paul Tierney following the dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in April.

“I know we have to win all the games, and there’s maybe a chance. I watched the game last night but wasn’t disappointed when Newcastle scored. Whatever Newcastle get, they deserve.

“It (the Villa game) will be tricky. But we have to make it tricky for them, and it’s become a bit more tricky for teams playing us lately.”

Liverpool have had a poor season by their lofty standards, but a run of three consecutive clean sheets is encouraging. The Reds have also an 11-game unbeaten home streak in the Premier League, taking 29 points from 33.

Additionally, the Reds have not lost in their final Anfield match of the season since they suffered a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace in the 2014-15 campaign.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will all leave Liverpool when their contracts expire in June.

Klopp said that Firmino will be available to make one last appearance in front of the home fans, but Keita has been ruled out. Darwin Nunez has also picked up a fresh injury.

“This game is super difficult for a number of reasons. We have spoken with the boys this week that it’s super emotional. We say goodbye to four Liverpool legends,” he added.