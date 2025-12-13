Williamson's first game since Euro final a highlight of Arsenal win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 13 - England captain Leah Williamson made her first appearance since lifting the European Championship in July, ‍coming ​off the bench late in Arsenal's ‍3–1 Women's Super League victory over Everton on Saturday.

Arsenal, who ​are ​unbeaten in six consecutive league games, climbed provisionally to second in the WSL table on 22 points, five ‍behind leaders Manchester City, who host Aston Villa on Sunday.

Chelsea, ​who are a ⁠point behind Arsenal, travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Williamson tore her anterior cruciate ligament in April 2023, causing her to miss ​the Women's World Cup that year. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since ‌leading England to back-to-back ​Euro titles on July 27 with an injury to the same knee that required minor surgery.

Arsenal's Katie McCabe was first on the scoresheet on Saturday with a blistering shot into the far corner over goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Japan international ‍Honoka Hayashi equalised in the 13th minute, but ​Arsenal's Alessia Russo replied with the winner just a minute later. ​Canadian Olivia Smith, the first million-pound ‌player in the women's game, increased Arsenal's lead with an 87th-minute goal. REUTERS