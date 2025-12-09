Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 19, 2025 Arsenal's Leah Williamson looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

Dec 9 - Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will make her return in Tuesday's Women's Champions League match against ‍FC ​Twente, four months after a ‍knee injury sidelined her, manager Renee Slegers said on Monday.

Williamson, ​28, ​who captained England to victory in the Euro 2025 final, has not played since July and ‍was an unused substitute in Arsenal's 2-1 win ​over Liverpool on ⁠Saturday.

"She's been training with the team and was in the squad against Liverpool just to get back into her routine ​and it was good to have her around," Slegers told reporters.

"She ‌is doing well ​and did the full session again today. She is available for a couple of minutes tomorrow (Tuesday). She won't start but she will be in the squad."

Arsenal have struggled in Williamson's absence, sitting fourth in ‍the Women's Super League table, eight points behind ​leaders Manchester City.

The last season's Women's Champions League winners ​sit 10th in the European competition ‌standings, managing only two wins from four matches. REUTERS