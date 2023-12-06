Will youth World Cup be a boon or bane for Singapore football?

SINGAPORE – Having a Fifa World Cup in Singapore looks to be a pipedream, but its intention to co-host the Under-17 and Under-20 editions is more realistic and could be a focal point for the community to rally behind the aim to raise football standards – even if doubts linger – say experts and observers.

On Dec 4, the football associations of Singapore (FAS) and Indonesia (PSSI) announced that they have sent a letter of intent to world football governing body Fifa indicating their interest to co-host the Under-20 World Cup in 2025 and Under-17 World Cup between 2025 and 2029.

Local experts told The Straits Times that as the U-20 and U17 tournaments are held biennially and annually respectively, the youth World Cups, which feature 24 nations as compared with 32 for the senior World Cup (up to 2022), would be more “manageable” and “palatable” for host countries.

Singling out the 2013 and 2015 U-20 World Cups held in Turkey and New Zealand, Deloitte Asia Pacific sports business group leader James Walton said: “The requirements are lesser. They had stadiums with capacities of 7,000 and 8,000, while Argentina in 2023 (U-20 event) used just four stadiums.

“We already have the National Stadium, Jalan Besar and Bishan Stadium that have hosted international matches, and we have the Punggol Regional Sports Centre and NS Square coming up in 2024 and 2027 respectively.

“Furthermore, we would be co-hosting with Indonesia, and the frequency of the tournaments means Fifa will need more hosts, which puts us in a better position with our strong reputation for hosting events.

“Let’s say if both countries use three or four stadiums each, it would be very comfortable for this bid to have the stadium infrastructure based on our current plans.”

As for cost, the 2023 U-20 edition in Indonesia – which was eventually moved to Argentina – was reported to have required a 500 billion rupiah (S$43.2 million) budget, minus venue renovations, while 76.3 crore rupees (S$12.3 million) was set aside for the U-17 event in India.

Host countries automatically qualify for the tournaments, which means Singapore will compete in a youth World Cup for the first time should a joint-bid with Indonesia be successful.

However, it will not all be roses for Singapore, as there is fear, given the youth teams’ dismal results at international level in recent years, that further humilation on home soil would do the sport more harm than good.

In 2019, the Singapore U-18s lost 11-0 to their South Korean counterparts, while in 2017, the national U-15s were beaten 12-0 by Indonesia, 11-0 by Japan and lost 6-1 to Malaysia.

One local coach, who declined to be named, said: “Considering we are just 13 months away from 2025, at most another four years away from 2029 and how there is little indication we have improved at youth level, it will take a miracle to avoid demoralising defeats if we do host a youth World Cup. How does that help Singapore football?

“Besides, we are looking at age groups where the players are eligible to be enlisted for national service. Let’s take the 2025 edition as an example, I doubt there is already a plan in place for our boys to have an extended period of high-quality training as a team.”

There are other concerns outside of the football pitch, as he noted how Indonesia lost the hosting rights for the 2023 U-20 World Cup after there were protests in the country against Israel’s participation in the tournament.

He added: “Israel eventually finished third. What if they qualify again and a similar situation arises and we are caught in the turmoil? Maybe more thought needs to be put into why, when and with whom we are doing this.”

But former Singapore international R. Sasikumar felt that the tournaments would inject some much-needed excitement and interest in the sport, noting that there is much to be gained from a wider perspective.

He said: “We know it’s not an easy task and we won’t be ready for the 2025 edition, but we have to start somewhere, so let’s do it rather than not, regardless of what the outcome is.

“Hosting a Youth World Cup will be good for the country from a branding and economic point of view. A lot of sub-industries are created because of Formula One coming to Singapore. Events, parties, concerts all created more economic activities in Singapore, and a youth World Cup might have the same impact.

“It will also increase attention for the local game given we will have to prepare to have a team in the competition.”