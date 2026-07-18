Will it be Spanish delight and Argentina blues on July 19? The Sunday Times asks Singapore’s football fraternity – Lions veterans, coaches and former national team players – on who they think will prevail in the final. Here’s who they picked and why.

The local football fraternity is tipping Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi to be the catalysts for their teams when Spain and Argentina meet in the 2026 World Cup final on July 19.

SPAIN: Former Lions defenders Baihakki Khaizan, Aide Iskandar, R. Sasikumar, pundit and commentator Rhysh Roshan Rai, BG Tampines Rovers head coach Nazri Nasir, Hougang United head coach Akbar Nawas, Lions captain Hariss Harun, former Lions coach V.Sundramoorthy

Why Spain will triumph

1. Focus and calm amid the chaos

Roshan: I look at it as a battle between control and chaos in a sense – you’ve got the control of Spain, the dominance that they’ve shown in possession, how they’ve used football to control matches, control the tempo of things and I expect them to be showing that in this final as well. And then from Argentina... it’s been a lot more dramatic, a lot more exciting. We’ve seen that intensity and how they’re able to ramp it up when the going gets tough for them, especially in that semi-final against England. I look at it as those two elements – that control against the chaos and for me, when you look at Spain and their record at this tournament, how they’ve conceded just the one goal, I’m going to lean towards them to take the win in the end.

Akbar: I always look at how a team manages different phases of the game. Spain play with patience but also know when to increase the tempo and attack directly. If both teams perform close to their best, I think Spain have a slight edge because of their consistency, collective understanding and ability to control the rhythm of the game.

Aide: Spain are a very well-organised team, and they can keep their shape well. They have exciting talents that could be difficult for Argentina to beat.

Sundramoorthy: They have a clear game strategy which is possession-based and this makes the players to be comfortable to execute the plans as how we have seen in the match against a strong French team.

2. Teamwork makes the dream work

Nazri: For Argentina, Lionel Messi is basically the one to make a difference in the team and game, but Spain as a team, I believe they have that team spirit or combination that’s better than Argentina. Rodri in midfield and as the captain holds the team together very well. Spain (have) a mix of young and experienced players who can help them to win.

Baihakki: Spain are tactically sound and their players know exactly what to do even in such a high pressure game. The runs they make off the ball and how they win the ball back when they lose possession, they are all on the same page. Yes, Argentina have shown they have a good team spirit too, but Spain are looking like a team where everyone knows what each of them need to do and they are going to do it well.

Hariss: Overall, I think Spain are a much better team but the Messi factor is always there especially with how all the Argentinians want to win it for Messi.

3. Lamine Yamal factor

Sasikumar: Big games require big players and Yamal is saving the best for last. Even though he’s not scoring a lot or is not at his best, when he’s on the ball, he’s always testing, probing, and asking questions of the opposition. He is going to test Argentina’s left-back but more than that, the attention will be on him and therefore some of his teammates can benefit. He is a very dangerous player on the ball. I’m quite confident that he’ll turn up and show the world what he’s made of in the final.

ARGENTINA: FC Jurong goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, former Lions forward Noh Alam Shah

Why Argentina will lift the trophy

1. Aggression, experience and mentality

Hassan: It’s going to be a close fight. Spain did very well in their last few games on the road to the final. They dominated the game and performance wise, they were fascinating to watch especially the middle of the park. But I believe with the aggression and quality in the Argentina side, they are still going to win it this time. It will be the perfect send off for Messi if this were to be his last international match.

Alam Shah: Argentina know how to win the big moments. Beyond their individual quality, what stands out for me is their mentality, resilience and game management under pressure. They don’t always dominate possession, but they’re clinical in both boxes and have the experience to handle high-pressure finals.

Of course Spain have played the better football overall but I believe finals are often decided by composure rather than style. I think Argentina’s experience and winning mentality will help them to edge it.

2. Messi magic

Hassan: Like what he did in the last game, Messi will be a key factor. He’s smart knowing that there’s little space for him in the middle especially around the box so he drifts to the sides or sometimes drops to the midfield area and asks for the ball. Because of that he had two assists in the game. He can make a similar impact against Spain.