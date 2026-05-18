Who could be the 2026 World Cup’s breakout star?

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– World Cups are where rising stars of football quickly transform into global icons.

AFP Sport looks at five of the contenders to become the game’s next superstar at the 2026 Finals in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Nico Paz (Argentina)

The son of former Argentina international Pablo Paz has opted to play for the world champions despite being born and raised in Spain.

A product from the Real Madrid academy, he has flourished working under Como coach Cesc Fabregas since a move to the Serie A side in August 2024.

Real are reportedly set to exercise their buyback option on the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

His technical ability and eye for goal from range has alerted other top clubs in Europe.

Paz could face the daunting task of filling in for Lionel Messi, with Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni expected to manage the 38-year-old’s minutes at the World Cup.

Desire Doue (France)

Doue has already lit up the biggest stage in club football, being named Man of the Match and scoring twice in Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in the 2025 Champions League final.

But this will be the 20-year-old’s first taste of a major international tournament.

He will have a battle to ensure he starts for Les Bleus among a dazzling display of attacking talent, who include Real’s Kylian Mbappe, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise.

But Doue gave France coach Didier Deschamps a timely reminder of his quality by scoring his first two international goals in a 3-1 friendly win over Colombia in the US in March.

Nico O’Reilly (England)

O’Reilly has already earned the trust of Pep Guardiola to become a regular for Manchester City.

Scorer of two goals from left-back in City’s League Cup final win over Arsenal in March, the 21-year-old began his career as a goalscoring midfielder.

Guardiola has harnessed his blend of height, speed and skill as an attacking weapon from deep and may have solved a problem position for England coach Thomas Tuchel in the process.

The Three Lions reached the Euro 2024 final without a natural left-back for the majority of the tournament due to Luke Shaw’s lack of fitness.

“What a player,” said Guardiola. “He has made an incredible step up and he has had a lot of minutes, but he deserves it.”

Endrick (Brazil)

A prodigy who made his Palmeiras debut at 16 and was snapped up by Real before his 18th birthday, Endrick’s hopes of shining at the World Cup have been rekindled by a successful loan move to French club Lyon.

He burst onto the international scene by scoring the winner against England in a 1-0 friendly win at Wembley in March 2024, becoming Brazil’s youngest scorer since Ronaldo in the process.

Relegated behind international teammate Vinicius Jr and Mbappe after completing his big move to Real in July 2024, the 19-year-old has found his scoring touch since his switch to Lyon in January.

Often compared to another Brazilian great Romario for his squat but powerful physique, Endrick will be hoping to recreate the legend’s success in scoring five goals as Brazil won the World Cup on American soil in 1994.

Pedri (Spain)

Spain’s latest passing metronome, Pedri has proven to be a fitting heir to Xavi Hernandez for both club and country.

After rising to prominence as an 18-year-old at Euro 2020, he was key to Spain’s run as they conquered Europe at Euro 2024, but injury prevented him from featuring in the semi-finals and final.

For Barcelona, Pedri has put his fitness troubles behind him under Hansi Flick, playing a starring role in back-to-back La Liga title triumphs over the past two seasons. AFP