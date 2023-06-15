What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying

PARIS – The football season in Europe is not finished yet, with a double-header of matchdays in qualifying for Euro 2024 set to take place over the next week.

England are seeking to maintain maximum points when they take on minnows Malta and North Macedonia, following their wins over Italy and Ukraine.

Besides the Three Lions, here are some of the main storylines with a year to go until the tournament in Germany.

Will Kylian Mbappe be distracted?

Talk of Kylian Mbappe’s possible departure from Paris Saint-Germain has resurfaced in recent days and dominated headlines in France after the striker told his club he would not extend his contract beyond 2024.

France coach Didier Deschamps will hope he can remain focused for another few days as the 2022 World Cup runners-up go to Portugal to play Gibraltar and then host Greece in Group B.

“It has created a buzz and is on the front page of the papers, but we can’t control that,” said defender Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool on Wednesday.

“He has not changed with us. He is just the same, as joyful as ever and teasing people. I have not seen a change in his behaviour.”

Mbappe was named as France’s new captain before they began Euro qualifying with wins over the Netherlands and Ireland. With the Dutch currently focused on the Nations League Finals, Les Bleus can all but wrap up qualification by claiming back-to-back victories.

200th cap for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo is in Portugal’s squad for their Group J games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

The 38-year-old links up with Roberto Martinez’s squad after scoring 14 goals in 16 games in the Saudi league following his move to Al Nassr in January.

“It is always a special feeling to return home,” he posted on Instagram this week.

The striker silenced those who doubted Martinez’s wisdom in calling him up by scoring a brace in each of Portugal’s qualifiers in March, albeit against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

The next two fixtures promise to be harder, but Ronaldo will hope to add to his international record of 122 goals for his country. He also holds the men’s international appearance record of 198 and can bring up a double-century if he plays in both fixtures.