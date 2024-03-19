What next for the English Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules?

LONDON – Nottingham Forest have been thrust into the English Premier League relegation zone after being hit with a four-point deduction for breaches of financial rules, that are becoming a dominant topic in the world’s richest league.

Everton have also suffered a six-point deduction, reduced from 10 on appeal, to leave the Toffees fighting to prolong their 70-year status in the top flight.

The Premier League now faces the embarrassment of having relegation decided in tribunals after the season has finished, with the deadline for the appeals process coming five days after the final day of the campaign.

Here is a look at the rules, why they are often criticised and what could come next.

What are the rules?

Premier League clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105 million (S$179 million) across a three-year assessment period. However, for every season a club was in the second-tier Championship, that amount is reduced by £22 million.

Forest, therefore, were only permitted losses of £61 million as they were promoted back to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years in 2022.

But there are a number of deductions allowed – outside of the £105 million – for spending on costs that are deemed to be in the general interest of the club and the game.

These include spending on infrastructure, youth development and women’s football.

Why are they controversial?

Financial sustainability rules are designed to limit clubs to spend within the means of what they generate in revenue.

However, they are often criticised for helping the established elite clubs maintain their privileged position as they make the most money thanks to larger stadiums, better commercial deals due to bigger fanbases and are regularly involved in lucrative European football.

Forest accused the league of clamping down on ambition in a manner that “destroys mobility in the football pyramid”.

The Premier League’s slapdash sanctions policy has also been contentious.

With no fixed penalty for breaches, it is up to an independent panel to decide the severity of any points deduction.

Forest breached their cap by £34.5 million, more than the £19.5 million by which Everton exceeded their £105 million limit. Yet it was the latter who received a tougher penalty.

The time it takes for cases to be heard is also problematic with all the sides fighting for survival at the bottom of the table unsure where they stand.