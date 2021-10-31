West Ham's 'feel-good factor' down to Moyes

LONDON • West Ham manager David Moyes said he would "wait with interest" to find out whether reports of a potential investment in the club by a Czech billionaire comes to fruition and was focusing on maintaining his side's flying start to the season.

The team's derby win over Tottenham last weekend lifted them to fourth in the Premier League - before yesterday's round of matches - and on Wednesday they ended Manchester City's four-year hold on the League Cup with a shoot-out win to reach the last eight.

The Hammers have won their opening three matches in the Europa League, their first foray in continental competition (excluding qualifiers) since 2006, and have clearance to expand the London Stadium and make it the second-highest capacity in England.

Media reports have linked Daniel Kretinsky with a possible investment in West Ham, with the fans now full of optimism for a club that spent much of the last decade mired in mediocrity.

The club have declined to comment on reports that Kretinsky is seeking to buy a 27 per cent stake in the club.

Moyes, in his second spell at the club, was asked ahead of today's Premier League visit to Aston Villa whether he knew anything of the reported Kretinsky bid.

"Just the same rumours that you have. I don't know any more than you know. But it sounds as if something is happening, yes," he said.

The Scot must take a huge amount of credit for turning West Ham into a club now focused on challenging for silverware rather than fighting relegation battles.

His side are unbeaten away from home in all competitions this season and Moyes said there was now a "feel-good factor" established at a club with huge potential.

"When I came in I thought West Ham needed to try and make the team better and grow the team," he said. "I'm sure there are people off the field who are looking into ways they can make West Ham a better football club off the field as well.

"But at the moment my job is to try and get the team right.

UPWARD TRAJECTORY When I came in I thought West Ham needed to try and make the team better and grow the team. I'm sure there are people off the field who are looking into ways they can make West Ham a better football club off the field as well. DAVID MOYES, West Ham manager, on reports suggesting that Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is preparing to buy a 27 per cent stake in the east London club.

"I could not tell you an awful lot about the other stuff and I will wait with interest as much as you are waiting.

"The next game is a Premier League game against Aston Villa and that is certainly the biggest priority."

REUTERS

VILLA V WEST HAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am