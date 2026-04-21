West Ham vice-chair Brady steps down after 16-year tenure

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April 21 - West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has stepped down from her role at the club after 16 years, the relegation-threatened side said on Tuesday in a tenure marked by commercial transformation but also fan dissatisfaction.

Brady had joined West Ham's board in 2010 after joint chairman David Sullivan and David Gold completed their takeover of the Premier League club.

Brady played an important role in West Ham's move from Upton Park, which had been the club's home ground for more than a hundred years, to the London Stadium in 2016, a deal that substantially increased matchday capacity for West Ham to around 60,000 seats.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside the Board, management, players, staff and supporters at West Ham United," Brady said in a statement.

"Together we have achieved remarkable milestones, but the highlight for me will always be lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy - a moment that will stay with me forever," she added about the 2023 triumph.

Brady, despite commercial progress, became a polarising figure among West Ham supporters, with criticism of the transition from Upton Park to London Stadium, increased ticket prices and not capitalising on the club's Conference League triumph.

West Ham are currently in a relegation battle at 17th position in the Premier League, just two points above 18th place Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS