West Ham stay on winning path at Newcastle

LONDON • West Ham enjoyed their best campaign last season, ending in sixth place - their best finish since 1999 - to qualify for the Europa League.

It came as a shock to many observers as no one had expected the Hammers to challenge for Europe after they had flirted with relegation the previous season.

After twice coming from behind to get their Premier League season off to a flying start with a 4-2 win at Newcastle in front of over 50,000 supporters at St James' Park yesterday, David Moyes' side want to prove last term was not a fluke.

Roared on by the Magpies' first capacity home crowd for 17 months, the hosts started brightly as Callum Wilson headed home Allan Saint-Maximin's teasing delivery.

An intended cross by Aaron Cresswell crept in to quickly get West Ham level before Jacob Murphy's header restored Newcastle's lead at half-time. But the visitors showed why they finished sixth ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal last season after the break.

Newcastle could not live with the pace and inventiveness of Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio, who combined to get Moyes' men level once more on 53 minutes as Benrahma stooped to head home Antonio's cross.

Antonio then hit the post with a header from point-blank range, but Murphy tripped Pablo Fornals inside the box as he seized onto the rebound.

On his English top-flight debut, Freddie Woodman saved Antonio's penalty, but Tomas Soucek pounced on the rebound to put West Ham in front.

Three minutes later, Benrahma fed Antonio on the counter-attack and this time, he made no mistake with a thumping finish to move level with Paolo di Canio (47) as the club's all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League.

The English forward, whose versatility has seen him often play as a defender or winger, joked his tally was "not bad for a right-back".

"I had a couple of opportunities before that I didn't take but getting a goal in the first game starts the season off for me and hopefully, I can keep going and keep scoring more," the 31-year-old said.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was frustrated at the lapses shown, but he is hoping their first signing of the summer Joe Willock - the £25 million (S$47 million) English midfielder's move from Arsenal was not registered in time - can give his side a lift ahead of next Saturday's league trip to Aston Villa.

"It was a decent game in the first half, but defensively, we have to admit we have to be better," he said.

Meanwhile, Manchester City got their title defence off to the worst possible start with the 1-0 loss at Tottenham on Sunday.

Striker Son Heung-min curled in the winner in the 55th minute for Spurs, who did not have City target Harry Kane in their match day squad.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE