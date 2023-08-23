West Ham sign Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos

Mavropanos in action for Greece (right) against France's Antoine Griezmann, during a Euro 2024 qualifier in June 2023. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON - West Ham signed Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart in a deal worth a reported £17 million (S$30 million) on Tuesday.

Mavropanos returns to the Premier League after making seven top-flight appearances during a three-year spell at Arsenal.

The 25-year-old spent two seasons on loan in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart before making the move permanent last year.

“I am really happy and excited to be here - and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United,” Mavropanos said after agreeing a five-year contract with the east London club.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the club after last season’s Conference League win - and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt.”

Mavropanos, who has 19 caps for Greece, will compete with Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Angelo Ogbonna and Thilo Kehrer for a place in West Ham’s defence.

He was signed after a move for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire broke down.

Mavropanos is the third major arrival at the London Stadium since the end of last season following the additions of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

There had been suggestions last week that Mavropanos’ move had broken down after an issue with his medical but he has now made the switch. AFP

