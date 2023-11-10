West Ham secure late home Europa League win over Olympiakos

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta celebrates his second-half goal, with Said Benrahma, Emerson Palmieri, Vladimir Coufal and other teammates.
LONDON - Lucas Paqueta's second-half goal earned West Ham United a 1-0 home win over Olympiakos on Thursday and kept them top of Europa League Group A.

Following their 2-1 loss to the Greeks a fortnight ago, West Ham retained top spot on nine points, level with Freiburg who crushed bottom side Backa Topola 5-0.

Olympiakos are third with four points.

Paqueta broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 73rd minute following a fine James Ward-Prowse pass with a left-foot shot for his third goal in European competition this season which was confirmed after a VAR review for offside.

Fans at the London Stadium held their breath as the visitors nearly equalised late in the game when Mady Camara's close-range header struck the post. REUTERS

