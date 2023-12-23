West Ham pile on misery for woeful Man United

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that his side are “underperforming” as they were punished for yet another lacklustre display in their 2-0 English Premier League defeat at West Ham United on Dec 23.

The result meant that the Red Devils are now winless in three league games – including a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth and last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool – without scoring a goal.

In the midst of this wretched run, ten Hag’s men also lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, and have now gone four matches without a victory.

To make matters worse for the record books, it is the first time since 1992 that they have failed to find the net in four consecutive fixtures.

On his team’s struggles after winning the League Cup and finishing third in the league last season, ten Hag said: “We won a Cup, we played the FA Cup final, we were third in the league. There were highlights but we were overperforming, and in this moment we are underperforming.

“There are reasons for it, we have many injuries, so the team will be better if the injured ones return. We have to be calm, stick together, stick to the plan, we have to do it together.”

On the match, he added: “I think it was a decent 72 minutes where we didn’t take our chances. We should’ve gone in the lead but we didn’t and then it was one moment of switching off.

“Then they got the goal and then of course from that they were very aggressive defending the box and from that moment it’s difficult to create a chance.”

Late strikes from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus settled the contest at the London Stadium and piled renewed pressure on the under-fire ten Hag.

It was United’s eighth Premier League loss already this season and they have managed just one win in seven games in all competitions.

It has been a wretched second season for ten Hag, whose team have also crashed out of the League Cup besides their elimination from the Champions League.

This pitiful surrender against a team thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool’s reserves in the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek essentially underlined the depths United have sunk to.

Apart from their eight league defeats, United have lost 13 games in all competitions this season – their most before Christmas since 1930-31 when they finished bottom of the table.

Arresting their steep decline looks beyond ten Hag at present.

With defenders Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane all absent, 19-year-old Willy Kambwala made his United debut in central defence.