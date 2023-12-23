West Ham leapfrog Man Utd with 2-0 win

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 Manchester United's Antony in action with West Ham United's Tomas Soucek REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 Manchester United's Andre Onana makes a save REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester United - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 23, 2023 Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka in action with West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley REUTERS
Updated
56 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

LONDON - Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus' second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Saturday, as the Hammers briefly moved into the top six.

Bowen bundled home from close range in the 72nd minute after a lovely one-two with Lucas Paqueta, who played in Kudus six minutes later to settle the game with a sharp finish.

West Ham, recovering from a bruising 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the League Cup in midweek, move up to sixth on 30 points and United drop to eighth on 28 points.

The first half was low on quality and its best chance fell to Alejandro Garnacho in the 35th minute, but the winger lost his balance and shot straight at Alphonse Areola.

Bowen broke the deadlock with his 11th league goal of the season, taking Paqueta's dinked ball in his stride before Onana's save rebounded off the forward and into the net.

Paqueta then capitalised on Kobbie Mainoo's mistake to set up Kudus, who fired home past Onana to secure all three points for the hosts. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top