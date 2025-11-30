West Ham great Bonds dies aged 79

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United - London Stadium, London, Britain - March 2, 2019 Former West Ham player Billy Bonds during a presentation on the pitch before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Nov 30 - Billy Bonds, West Ham United's all-time record appearance-maker and a key figure in the club's history as a player and manager, has died at the age of 79, his family said on Sunday.

Bonds played 799 times for West Ham during a 21-year spell between 1967-88, captaining the East London side to FA Cup victories in 1975 and 1980.

He managed the team from 1990 to 1994, twice leading them to promotion to England's top division.

"We are heartbroken to announce that we lost our beloved Dad today. He was devoted to his family and was the most kind, loyal, selfless, and loving person," the Bonds family said in a statement on West Ham's website.

"Dad loved West Ham United and its wonderful supporters with all his heart and treasured every moment of his time at the Club."

West Ham announced a period of appreciation to honour Bonds before Sunday's Premier League home game against Liverpool. REUTERS