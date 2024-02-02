West Ham fight back to draw with Bournemouth after Phillips debut blunder

LONDON - West Ham United debutant Kalvin Phillips gifted Bournemouth an early goal before the Hammers fought back to earn a 1-1 Premier League draw at the London Stadium on Thursday.

England midfielder Phillips, on loan from Manchester City, underhit an attempted backpass inside three minutes to give Dominic Solanke a tap-in for his 13th goal of the campaign.

West Ham could have been two down but for a strong hand by Alphonse Areola to deny Antoine Semenyo, before Tomas Soucek spurned a good chance and headed over just before the break.

The hosts improved in the second half and equalised after 61 minutes through a James Ward-Prowse penalty, eventually awarded by VAR for Lloyd Kelly's foul on Mohammed Kudus.

Phillips was replaced by striker Danny Ings as West Ham pushed for a win and created half-chances, though Bournemouth constantly carried a threat on the break.

The sides had to settle for a point each, however, which left West Ham on 36 in sixth and Bournemouth on 26 in 12th place in the table. REUTERS