West Ham defer their salaries too

LONDON • West Ham became the second English Premier League club to announce wage deferrals for their players to cope with the financial challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A day after Southampton said their players would defer part of their salaries, the east London team announced a raft of measures that they hope will help retain jobs and pay full salaries to non-playing staff.

"I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation," captain Mark Noble said in a club statement on Friday.

Manager David Moyes, vice-chairman Karren Brady and chief financial officer Andy Mollett will take a 30 per cent pay cut.

Joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold and fellow shareholders will also inject £30 million (S$52.9 million) cash into the club to deal with the challenges.

"The savings created by the measures will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries," the club said.

With the Premier League at a standstill, footballers in England's top flight - with an average salary of £3 million - are facing pressure to accept wage cuts.

The players' union, however, questioned the league's call for a 30 per cent player wage reduction, saying it would reduce tax revenue for Britain's National Health Service.

