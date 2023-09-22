West Ham beat Serbia's Backa Topola 3-1 with own goal

Nemanja Petrovic of Topola scores an own goal against West Ham United. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - An own goal by Backa Topola’s Nemanja Petrovic helped West Ham United recover from a goal down to clinch a 3-1 home win over the Serbian side in a Europa League Group A match on Thursday.

Despite dominating ball possession and 15 attempts in the first half, West Ham were unable to break the deadlock before halftime against competition debutants who are playing European football for just the second time.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when midfielder Petar Stanic gave Backa a shock lead after the break as he capitalised on an error by West Ham defence and made it 1-0 after a solo run.

But Backa defender Petrovic failed to protect their advantage when he scored an own goal in the 66th minute before West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus scored for the London side with a header and substitute Tomas Soucek sealed the win.

Ajax Amsterdam squandered a 2-0 lead at home against Olympique de Marseille to draw 3-3 as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the visitors.

In the other Group B game, Brighton & Hove Albion converted two penalties against Greek champions AEK Athens but lost 3-2 at home.

Rangers beat Real Betis 1-0 with a second-half goal by Senegal forward Abdallah Sima, while Sporting came from a goal down at Austria’s Sturm Graz to claim a late 2-1 victory.

Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere and Ederson scored in the second half to secure a 2-0 win for the Serie A side against Polish champions Rakow Czestochowa.

Liverpool overcame an early scare and came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Austria’s LASK Linz in their Group E game earlier on Thursday. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Manchester City storm back to beat West Ham 3-1
Guardiola returns, but City's Grealish, Stones, Kovacic to miss West Ham clash

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top