West Bromwich v Wolves suspended after supporters clash

LONDON – The FA Cup fourth-round match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers was suspended on Sunday after supporters clashed.

Wolves were leading 2-0 lead when projectiles were hurled on to one end of the pitch in the 82nd minute, sparking a brawl in a corner at The Hawthorns.

Fans spilled on to the pitch, prompting players to leave the field. After a suspension of 38 minutes, the players returned and the match resumed, with the clock reset to 77 minutes 10 seconds, the time that Matheus Cunha had scored Wolves’ second goal.

Pedro Neto had scored in the first half for Wolverhampton who held on for a 2-0 victory and a berth in the fifth round.

The delay prompted officials to push back the draw for the FA Cup fifth round – originally scheduled for just before Liverpool’s kick-off against visiting Norwich City on Jan 28 – to half-time of that game. REUTERS

