Werner's 'big step' delights Blues boss

LONDON • Chelsea's new German coach Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his compatriot Timo Werner, who on Sunday played a big part in both goals in a 2-1 away win at bottom side Sheffield United and looks to be putting a bad run of form behind him.

"We are very happy. This was a big step forward," Tuchel told Sky Sports.

"He won the decisive penalty against Tottenham (last week) and today again, and the first goal was an amazing run and an amazing assist.

"The goals will come if he continues like this."

Werner has not scored in the Premier League since he got his fourth goal of the season in early November and he cut a forlorn figure in the final games of Frank Lampard's time as coach, which ended with the club legend's dismissal last month.

Werner, forced off injured with 15 minutes remaining at Bramall Lane, said he was happy with his assists on Sunday but conceded it had been a long time since he was last on the score sheet.

He also said Tuchel was asking different things of him now and was pushing him into a more central role.

"Now I play a left 10, not a left winger, so I have more space for my runs in the middle and I can play behind the striker or with a 10 behind me as a second striker so (it's) very good for me," he explained.

The German, who joined Chelsea for a reported €50 million (S$80.4 million) last summer, carved out the breakthrough against Sheffield United when he sprinted free on the left and cut the ball back for Mason Mount to make it 1-0 to the Blues.

Minutes after an own goal by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, Werner pounced on a mistake and was brought down by Sheffield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho.

The away win - the third in four games since Tuchel took charge - pushed the Blues up to fifth in the table and Chelsea are now breathing down Liverpool's neck for a place in next season's Champions League.

Tuchel has benefited from a kind run of fixtures to bed himself into English football, with the former Paris Saint-Germain manager implementing his ideas quickly.

Any suggestion that Mount, who shot to prominence under Lampard, would be a casualty of the change of management has proven unfounded as the England international was again Chelsea's most dangerous player.

