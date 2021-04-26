Werner must seize moment: Tuchel

LONDON • Timo Werner must build on momentum and start scoring regularly, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said after the player ended his goal drought to earn his side a 1-0 Premier League win at West Ham United on Saturday.

The former RB Leipzig striker, signed for £50 million (S$92 million), has struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge and had managed only two goals this year in all competitions for club and country.

But the Germany international slotted home from Ben Chilwell's cross in the 43rd minute at the London Stadium for his sixth league goal since arriving in west London - lifting fourth-placed Chelsea three points clear of West Ham (55) in the battle for a top-four spot and Champions League qualification.

"He needs to keep on scoring and catch the moment," Tuchel said. "He is quite often involved in our goals, even in the last weeks with fouls in the penalty area, or assists like against Man City. But nothing helps more than scoring goals."

Werner wasted a glorious chance to double Chelsea's lead, leaving Tuchel in a state of shock on the touchline.

"It was very nice he could score. He could have had a second one for sure and after that, he lost his confidence a bit and was a bit tired, but it was a good performance from him," he said.

While Werner's goal tally is mediocre this season, he has been directly involved in 20 goals for Chelsea, more than any other member of the squad.

"This season, it's not only the confidence, maybe it's also luck," he said. "Last year, the ball always went in. This year, it's different. I'm confident that the chances like my second one will also go in in the next weeks and months.

"I'm very happy that we won this game. It's a big win for us in the race for the top four. It's the best feeling after winning a game to score a goal."

Tuchel made six changes with one eye also on the first leg of his side's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid tomorrow. However, Chelsea's superior strength in depth showed against an injury-hit West Ham without Michail Antonio, Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell.

The result could have been very different had Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta not escaped strong claims for handball inside his own area as he deflected a shot wide in the first half.

VAR AT IT AGAIN It was a rubbish decision. It's a decision made by somebody who has never played the game. DAVID MOYES, West Ham manager, on Fabian Balbuena's red card.

But the Hammers' hopes were killed off 10 minutes from time when Fabian Balbuena was harshly sent off after a VAR (video assistant referee) review for his follow-through on Chilwell after clearing the ball.

"It was a rubbish decision," said West Ham boss David Moyes.

"It's a decision made by somebody who has never played the game."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS