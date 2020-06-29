Werner ends on high with Leipzig double, Gladbach book last spot

BERLIN • Chelsea-bound striker Timo Werner scored with his final touch in an RB Leipzig shirt to bow out as their all-time top scorer.

The 24-year-old, who will complete his £54 million (S$92.8 million) move to Stamford Bridge next month, netted his 27th and 28th goals of the Bundesliga season in a 2-1 win at Augsburg on Saturday.

The brace took his overall haul for the club to 95 goals in 159 games, and helped them end third in the league on 66 points, behind champions Bayern Munich (82) and Borussia Dortmund (69).

Werner's 28 league goals also meant he finished second to Golden Boot winner Robert Lewandowski as the Bayern Munich striker scored 34 goals.

"Firstly, it makes me really happy that we won our last game of the season," said Werner, who was substituted in the 82nd minute after latching on to Angelino's cross-field pass and firing into the bottom corner.

"The fact that I am the record goalscorer makes me really proud. I will miss the club and the city."

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said: "It's a deserved win and an important third-place finish. It feels really good... especially after such a long season."

Borussia Monchengladbach claimed the final Champions League berth, beating Hertha Berlin 2-1 on the final day to finish fourth.

"We are already looking forward to hearing the (Champions League) anthem, hopefully soon with fans again," said Gladbach defender Christoph Kramer.

At the other end of the table, Werder Bremen gave themselves hope of avoiding relegation by thrashing Cologne 6-1 to grab a play-off place.

Japan striker Yuya Osako scored twice as Bremen stole the lifeline of the relegation/promotion play-off place from Fortuna Dusseldorf, who lost 3-0 at Union Berlin and were relegated with Paderborn, finishing one point behind Bremen.

"We put in a great performance under pressure," said Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt after the club's 1,900th Bundesliga game.

"But we are aware that we haven't achieved anything - in the relegation play-off, the emotions will be even greater."

Four-time champions Bremen have spent more seasons than any other team in the Bundesliga, with only one term in the second tier, in 1980-81.

Bremen will face second-tier opponents in Heidenheim in the play-off first leg on Thursday, after neighbours and rivals Hamburg crashed to a 5-1 home loss to Sandhausen to miss out on the play-off spot.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE