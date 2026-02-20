Werder Bremen cancel U.S. trip amid concerns over ICE actions in Minnesota

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 20 - German soccer club Werder Bremen have cancelled a trip to the United States due to concerns over unrest in Minnesota following the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as well as economic risks, a club spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

The top-flight team were planning to visit Minnesota and Detroit in May and play two friendly matches, according to media reports in the U.S. and Germany.

However, the Bundesliga club decided to cancel the visit amid growing concerns about the actions of ICE, after two U.S. citizens were shot dead by federal agents last month.

"It is correct that we cancelled a planned trip to Minnesota in the United States. There were sporting, economic and political reasons for this," a Werder Bremen spokesperson said.

"Playing in a city where there is unrest and people have been shot does not fit with our values. Furthermore, it was unclear to us which players would be able to enter the USA at all due to the stricter entry requirements."

Bremen's struggles in the Bundesliga, where they are battling to avoid relegation as they languish in 16th place, which is the relegation playoff spot, were also a factor in making the decision, the spokesperson said.

"We are currently facing a very challenging sporting situation, which also makes planning such a trip difficult. There have also been certain economic risks," he added.

Bremen, without a win in their last 12 Bundesliga matches, have 19 points ahead of Sunday's visit to second-from-bottom side St Pauli, who have 17 also from 22 games. REUTERS