Wembley crowd pays tribute to Charlton

Soccer Football - Funeral of former England and Manchester United footballer Bobby Charlton - Manchester Cathedral, Manchester, Britain - November 13, 2023 General view of the order of service displaying an image of Bobby Charlton at Manchester Cathedral REUTERS/Phil Noble/file photo
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - England v Malta - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 17, 2023 General view during a minutes applause for former England player Bobby Charlton following his passing REUTERS/Carl Recine
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
35 sec ago

LONDON - England fans paid their respects to the late Bobby Charlton at Wembley Stadium before the Euro 2024 qualifier with Malta on Friday, four days after the funeral of one of the country's greatest players.

Former England team mate Geoff Hurst, scorer of a hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup final, introduced a montage of Charlton's best moments after the stadium darkened.

Thousands of mobile phones were held aloft in the darkness while a minute of applause was held just before kickoff as fans held aloft red and white cards spelling out "SIR BOBBY".

It was the first England game since England and Manchester United great Charlton died on Oct. 21 at the age of 86.

Charlton earned 106 caps for his country and scored 49 goals and was a key part of the 1966 side of which Hurst is now the only surviving member.

The forward played 758 games for United and scored 249 goals during 17 years at Old Trafford, winning three league titles and the 1968 European Cup.

Current England manager Gareth Southgate described Charlton as an undisputed legend.

Thousands of fans had lined the streets of Manchester on Monday to applaud Charlton's funeral cortege. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top