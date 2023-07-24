Wellington struggles to fill early World Cup matches

WELLINGTON – Host city Wellington hopes the arrival of their Football Ferns will help stir more excitement for the Women’s World Cup this week, as early matches failed to fill the 33,132-capacity Wellington Regional Stadium.

A record crowd of 42,137 watched the New Zealand team claim their maiden World Cup victory, a 1-0 win over Norway, at Eden Park on Thursday but the tournament has got off to a tepid start in the New Zealand capital.

Friday’s match between Spain and Costa Rica failed to reach 70 per cent of stadium capacity, with 22,966 in attendance, while Sunday’s affair between Sweden and South Africa was at 55 per cent capacity.

“I thought it’d be a bit more, like a bit more people dressed up,” said 43-year-old Sweden supporter Larna Tigerholm.

Co-host Australia drove the momentum for early ticket sales, as Fifa boasted over a million sold more than a month before the tournament had even begun.

But New Zealand residents were slower to pounce, prompting the global football governing body to offer 20,000 for free days ahead of kick-off.

“What (organisers) really need to do is to inform people of what is the uniqueness about being able to go along and see two teams play that are not the national team and may not even be particularly highly ranked,” said Kevin Argus, a senior lecturer from RMIT University. “A lot of storytelling needs to occur.”

There will be no back story needed, however, when the Ferns arrive for Tuesday’s showdown with the Philippines, as a win over the World Cup debutants would all but guarantee their advancement to the knockout phase.

That game is sold out, along with Thursday’s match between four-times champions the United States and their 2019 final foes the Netherlands.

“We’re looking ahead to the games after that and how we can build on that momentum and really encourage New Zealanders and different communities (to watch),” said Warrick Dent, the general manager of WellingtonNZ for events and experiences. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic is embracing the opportunity to play hosts on Tuesday, saying the bigger crowd, the better – no matter who they are cheering for.

“Traditionally, being a host nation or home team in any game of football has been an advantage,” he said. “Fortunately, we don’t have to play against 25,000 people, we only have to play against the 11.

“And almost on the opposite end of the spectrum, you have to embrace it. It’s a brilliant occasion for football and for New Zealand and for our team and our country as well.

“I think that game was a real turning point for me to know that we can rise to this level... We want to crash the party. It’s not really their party – it’s everyone’s, ours as well.”