Welcome back to ‘Hell’: Man United braced for Galatasaray cauldron in Champions League

LONDON – Thirty years after Manchester United left Galatasaray with their Champions League hopes in tatters on one of the most notorious nights in the club’s history, they will return to “hell” for another do-or-die clash on Nov 29.

The Red Devils sit bottom of Group A and will be eliminated if they lose to Galatasaray in their penultimate fixture.

It is a predicament that brings back painful memories for United players and fans who ran the gauntlet of hate in Istanbul back in 1993.

Finally crowned English champions the previous season, United were confident of a long run in their first European Cup campaign since 1969.

A surprise 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the second-round, first leg at Old Trafford put that ambition in peril, but even then United were not fully aware of the cauldron that awaited them in Turkey.

They were greeted at the airport by thousands of Galatasaray fans, one waving the infamous banner that said “Welcome to Hell”, while others threw missiles and menacingly drew their fingers across their throats.

Alex Ferguson, United’s manager then, described the intimidation as being “exposed to as much hostility and harassment I have ever known”.

The nightmare was only just beginning as United, clearly unsettled by the volcanic atmosphere in the Ali Sami Yen Stadium, failed to get the result they needed.

Galatasaray held on for the draw, knocking out United on away goals and sparking an appropriately chaotic finale.

United’s star striker Eric Cantona was attacked by a Turkish police officer wielding a truncheon after being sent off following the final whistle.

When midfielder Bryan Robson tried to come to Cantona’s rescue, he was left with six stitches in a cut arm after being thrown down concrete steps that led to the dressing room.

“The hatred was unbelievable. Even the police started to pick fights with us,” United midfielder Paul Ince said.

Defender Gary Pallister said the atmosphere in United’s matches at Anfield, home of arch-rivals Liverpool, seemed like a “tea party” in comparison to Galatasaray’s.

United’s team bus was bombarded with bricks and rocks on the way out of the stadium, prompting Ferguson to exclaim: “I never want to go back there again.”