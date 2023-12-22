Welbeck's late header salvages a point for Brighton in 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2023 Crystal Palace's Dean Henderson in action REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2023 Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen and manager Roy Hodgson after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2023 Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 21, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Toby Melville
LONDON - Danny Welbeck headed a late equaliser as Brighton & Hove Albion held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw on Thursday, denying the home side a first victory at Selhurst Park since Sept. 3.

Brighton climbed to eighth in the table with 27 points after 18 games. Roy Hodgson's Palace, who were coming off a shock draw at Manchester City last weekend, are 15th on 18 points.

Palace looked to be heading towards victory after Jordan Ayew scored just before the break in a drab first half when Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen hesitated and gave up possession, and Michael Olise sent in a pinpoint cross to the back post that Ayew dove to head in.

But Welbeck scored on a terrific header in the 82nd minute to silence the Palace crowd. With his back to the net, Welbeck leapt high to send it into the top corner, turning around to watch the flight of the ball. REUTERS

