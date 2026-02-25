‘We won’t talk about that’: Benfica's Tralhao shuts down questions on Prestianni

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MADRID, Feb 24 - Benfica assistant coach Joao Tralhao said his side's identity did not depend on any individual player as he declined to comment on the suspension of winger Gianluca Prestianni ahead of Wednesday's Champions League playoff second leg at Real Madrid.

Prestianni received a provisional one-match suspension from UEFA on Monday after he was accused of directing a racist slur at Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during the Spanish club's 1-0 first-leg win in Lisbon last week.

The 20-year-old Argentine winger denied the allegation, stating Vinicius "misunderstood what he thinks he heard," with Real midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni saying Prestianni admitted to making a homophobic remark instead.

"We are not going to talk about the topic you asked about," Tralhao told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

"What we can say is that, regardless of the player on the pitch, we have an identity — a clear identity... whether player A plays or player B plays, we maintain the same profile."

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois condemned both racism and homophobia earlier on Tuesday, describing any form of insult as "just as serious."

He also criticised Benfica fans who made monkey gestures during the first leg, calling their behaviour "deplorable" and "shameful" while defending Vinicius' goal celebration as harmless.

The situation adds tension to Benfica's preparations for the match. Midfielder Fredrik Aursnes said the squad experienced "a little bit different week."

"It's like a final tomorrow. We have to win against an amazing team in a difficult stadium," the 30-year-old Norwegian added.

Benfica will also be without head coach Jose Mourinho, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg.

Mourinho, 63, stirred controversy after the first leg by suggesting Vinicius had provoked the crowd with his goal celebration.

Though absent from the bench on Wednesday, Mourinho led training on Tuesday, where Prestianni participated with the team.

"I don’t know where he (Mourinho) will be. We prepared this match anticipating every scenario that may happen... From our side, as staff, we prepared the team, we prepared all the scenarios so that tomorrow we can perform at our level,” Tralhao said.

UEFA has appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour, with a decision expected after proceedings conclude. REUTERS