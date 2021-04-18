We will never give up: Ole

LONDON • Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says giving up on the Premier League title is "not in our DNA", even though their pursuit of runaway leaders Manchester City appears to be a forlorn chase.

The Red Devils head into today's home game against struggling Burnley second in the table, 11 points behind City but with a game in hand.

They have an opportunity to close the gap to eight points with six games remaining but, while the Norwegian believes his side are on the right track, adding to their record 20 top-flight league titles is unlikely.

"Of course we'll never give up," Solskjaer said. "Man United will never, ever give up.

"This club has had too many setbacks and too many great comebacks to have that in our DNA. (Giving up) is not in our DNA.

"But is it realistic? No, probably not because when you've had a team so consistent as Man City have been, you don't expect them to lose three games out of the last six."

United are on course to finish in the top four in back-to-back seasons for the first time since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, their last title-winning campaign.

They are also desperate to claim their first silverware since winning the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017, with Roma standing in their way of the May 26 final in Gdansk, Poland.

They are all stepping stones to what Solskjaer hopes will be a concerted push for the league, if not this season, then the next.

"Of course, third last year, second this year if that's what we manage and close to a trophy, it's progress," he said.

"That's not the end game. The end game is, of course, winning the league. But we're not in the era of Sir Alex now. We've had a transformation period since he left, which always would happen because there's no one better. There never will be."

Aside from Anthony Martial and Phil Jones, United have no further injury problems as they host the 16th-placed Clarets.

Elsewhere, Arsenal host another relegation-threatened side in Fulham today.

The Cottagers are 18th in the standings and the promoted side face a tough battle for survival, with games against Chelsea and United among their upcoming fixtures.

However, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta warned his ninth-placed side not to expect a similar result to the 3-0 opening-day rout at Craven Cottage, insisting "they've been really unlucky with some results" and "small details have gone against them in a lot of games".

Not since 1995-96 have the Gunners not featured in Europe, so Arteta is hoping their progression to the Europa League semi-finals against Villarreal, managed by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, will have a "knock-on effect" for the remainder of the term.

Also, Norwich yesterday sealed an immediate return to the Premier League with five games to spare after rivals Brentford and Swansea failed to win their Championship games, handing Daniel Farke's men one of the two automatic promotion places.

