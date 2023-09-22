We’re united and at Man United you fight, says Erik ten Hag amid struggles

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has only one thing on his mind as he prepares for his side’s English Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday – to bounce back as quickly as possible.

The Red Devils are on a three-match losing run after a 4-3 Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich in midweek.

United managed to score three goals at a daunting Allianz Arena but it was a disappointing result in the end, which followed a pair of 3-1 beatings at the hands of Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion in the league.

Turning his focus back to domestic football, ten Hag will know that his team must put up a “fight” to win on Saturday, especially after losing three of their opening five matches – including a 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

“At United, you have to win every game so it doesn’t change anything (whether the team are winning or struggling),” the Dutchman said on Friday.

“As always, it’s about how we play against Burnley. There’s no easy game, definitely not against Burnley.”

Amid reports of dressing room unrest, the United boss was also asked if he was surprised how quickly things have changed following his successful first season when he clinched a third-place finish and won the League Cup.

“No,” he replied. “It’s my second year. I know it’s not always going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together. That’s what we’re doing.

“In the dressing room, players, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight.”

While newly promoted Burnley are struggling with just one point so far, United head into the clash as one of four Premier League teams without a point on the road this season.

The others are Sheffield United, Newcastle United and Luton Town.

One area that ten Hag would want to see improvement is his defence, which has let in 10 goals already, with only Burnley (12) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (11) having conceded more.

The positive is that United are unbeaten in five games against the Clarets, so that will be a boost for the team.

“We know how intense they play football, we know their approach,” added ten Hag.

“I like the approach from them, the adventure, high intensity and dynamic in their game, so we have to play our best.”