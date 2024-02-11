We’re not on Real Madrid’s level – Girona coach Michel Sanchez

MADRID – Girona coach Michel Sanchez admitted his team could not handle Real Madrid in a crushing 4-0 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu on Feb 10 in La Liga.

League leaders Real (61 points) opened up a five-point gap on shock title challengers Girona, who are second.

“Really we’re not at that level, we can use this to improve,” Michel said.

“When you face opponents of such a level, it lets you see what your reality is, a bit.”

The hosts opened the scoring after six minutes as Vinicius Jr picked up Fede Valverde's pass to curl a superb long-range shot in for his seventh league goal of the season.

Jude Bellingham doubled the lead after Vinicius' through ball set up an easy finish past Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga in the 36th minute and the England midfielder struck again from close range.

Rodrygo completed the rout from fellow Brazilian Vinicius’ second assist, firing a rocket into the far corner in the 61st minute, before Joselu missed a late penalty.

“When the team wants to, it’s very difficult to beat us. I don’t usually shoot from outside the box, but today I felt confident and it worked out well,” Man of the Match Vinicius told Real Madrid TV.

Girona’s only two league defeats this season have both come against Los Blancos, conceding seven against Carlo Ancelotti’s side without reply across both matches.

“We are still second, we’re having an incredible season,” added Michel.

“We have to recognise that this league is not ours, and keep working... we’re a step or two away from being at Madrid’s level, which is very high.

“We took points from Barca, but that’s not our league, and Atletico – they are three giants.”

Girona beat both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to become Los Blancos’ main title rivals.

“We’ve seen a very powerful Real Madrid, and if they stay at this level it will be very hard for them to drop points and not end up as champions,” added Michel.

Real visit RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Feb 13.

“It was the best game of the season, all very good. The challenge increases the level of the team,” said Real coach Ancelotti.

“Vinicius had a top game when he plays at this level and has this attitude, he is the best in the world. Bellingham has a sprained ankle, he will be tested tomorrow.”

On Bellingham, who is La Liga’s top scorer this season with 16 goals, Vinicius said: “We train every day together and we are getting to know each other. He’s a star, he’s been scoring a lot of goals.” AFP, REUTERS