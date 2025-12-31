'We know what we want': Mikel Arteta eyes title after Arsenal thrash Villa

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Mikel Arteta has warned Arsenal’s title rivals that their ruthless 4-1 rout of Aston Villa on Dec 30 showed they are on track to win the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners issued a significant statement of intent in the title race by crushing in-form Villa with a second-half blitz at the Emirates Stadium.

A costly mistake from Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez opened the floodgates as his failure to catch a corner allowed Gabriel Magalhaes to bundle home.

Martin Zubimendi doubled the lead moments later before Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus produced clinical finishes to complete the demolition.

Ollie Watkins’ stoppage-time goal was no consolation for Unai Emery’s out-classed Villa, who paid the price for failing to turn their first-half dominance into goals.

After losing at Villa and Liverpool and drawing with Manchester City and Chelsea earlier this season, Arsenal finally have a landmark victory in the bid to win the title.

Arteta hailed the result as proof that Arsenal have what it takes to lift the Premier League trophy at last after finishing as runners-up for three successive seasons.

“Well, it has been a great 2025 on a personal and professional level. The way these guys, the club and the staff make me enjoy my work every single day is brilliant,” he said.

“In 2026, we know what we want. We will have to work really hard for it every single day, but I think we are on the right tracks for it.”

Arsenal end 2025 five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who play their game in hand at Sunderland on Jan 1, while third-placed Villa are six points adrift of the leaders.

Ending Villa’s club-record equalling 11-match winning run was a sweet moment for Arteta after the pain of Emiliano Buendia’s stoppage-time winner for Emery’s men earlier in December – that match ended 2-1.

“It is a beautiful evening. This was a very tough match, as we knew it would be, because they are a top opponent,” added Arteta.

“The first 10 minutes were a bit shaky and we had to adjust things. After that, we grabbed the game and we were creating the chances.

“The way we started the second half was amazing. We really turned things up and were efficient in everything that we did. We had to be really meticulous. It’s a big credit to my players because against this team it isn’t easy.”

After grinding out a series of victories with just a one-goal margin lately, this was the kind of swaggering display that underlined Arsenal’s vast potential.

“We needed scrappy goals to win other games but today the quality of our finishing was top and made the difference,” Arteta said.

Praising Brazil defender Gabriel’s influence on his first start since being injured in November, he also said: “We saw it today. He came back after six weeks out and composed himself against one of the best strikers in the league in Ollie Watkins. I thought he was tremendous.”

Arteta and Emery did not shake hands at the final whistle, with the Villa boss claiming his fellow Spaniard was too busy celebrating to acknowledge him.

“When I finish the match I am always waiting to shake hands with another coach but he was with his coaches and I can’t wait for him. Of course, I was there but no problem. I went to my dressing room,” Emery said.

Arteta played down the incident, saying: “Sometimes we are in this sort of moment, so it’s not an issue for me.”

Emery was left to rue Martinez’s mistake and an injury to Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, which he felt changed the momentum of the match.

“The first goal, how they scored it maybe could be foul but here in England it is more difficult because the referees let you touch the keepers,” he said.

“That changed everything. And after Onana’s injury we lost everything in the middle. Arsenal have the power they showed. That is football.” AFP







