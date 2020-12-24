We have to turn it around, says Arteta

LONDON • Arsenal's League Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday has left the Premier League club in dire straits ahead of a season-defining festive schedule, manager Mikel Arteta admitted.

The Gunners have lost five of their last seven Premier League games and lie in 15th place with 14 points, their worst start to a season since 1974-75.

Their problems mounted after a 4-1 League Cup defeat by holders City sent them crashing out of the competition, cranking up the pressure on Arteta, who took charge of the club last December.

Arsenal face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday before games against relegation battlers Brighton and West Bromwich Albion in quick succession.

Poor results in all three games could see Arteta's men fall into the bottom three at the end of the festive schedule for the first time in Premier League history and it is a prospect that has left the Spaniard worried.

"We have to turn it around, there is no question," he told Sky Sports. "If we don't, we are in big trouble, so this is the moment that is going to decide our season.

"We do have the tools to turn things around because I see how much the players try and what they are trying to do, but at the moment, a lot of strange things are happening in every game and that makes things really difficult."

The sack rumours are continuing to swirl around Arteta but he is hoping the board will give him time and funds to reinforce his beleaguered squad in the January transfer window.

"We are looking at options that we have, players coming in and out," he said. "It's a really complicated window with the pandemic and the way that football is at the moment."

The hosts' problems were laid bare at the Emirates as hapless defending and a wretched display by reserve goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson saw them practically gift four goals to City, who netted via Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Aymeric Laporte.

The returning Gabriel Martinelli, making his first start and second appearance since March because of injury, was the only bright spark, with the Brazilian forward creating Alexandre Lacazette's leveller, but he had to be substituted after sustaining an injury.​

4 Arsenal have conceded at least four times at home in a League Cup encounter for the first time since November 1998 under Arsene Wenger (0-5 v Chelsea).

City boss Pep Guardiola could only sympathise with his former assistant's plight, saying: "What can I say - in our position as a manager we'll be judged by the results.

"I can only say I was with him a long period (31/2 years), the most successful period our club had.

"Sometimes, in our job we need time. It's time to be patient. He's an outstanding manager, incredible work ethic and puts the club in front of any decisions he has to make."

REUTERS