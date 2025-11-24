We didn't fight, says Tottenham's Vicario, after derby drubbing

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario apologised to the club's fans on Sunday, saying his team lacked fight in a dispiriting 4-1 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League.

The visitors last won a Premier League game at Arsenal 15 years ago and that dire record never looked like changing as Eberechi Eze helped himself to a hat-trick for the leaders.

"A very bad night for us. First of all we have to apologise to the people that support us every day," the Italian said.

"They expected us to fight and today we didn't fight. That's not negotiable to do in football in this level.

"It's a tough night, a very bad defeat."

Set up defensively, Tottenham were virtually non-existent as an attacking force with the sole highlight being an audacious goal out of the blue by Richarlison to make it 3-1.

In truth the final score could have been a lot more lopsided, with Vicario forced into several fine saves.

Tottenham's expected goals total was 0.07 and by the end most of their fans had long since disappeared.

They must now pick themselves up for an away Champions League clash with holders Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

"We have to stick together. We have a big night on Wednesday but we need to stick together. Tonight we didn't show the things we are normally capable of," Vicario said.

"The emotions are high, but we need cool heads and apologise to the people that support us and have travelled today.

"I think we waited too much to get into the game. We were too passive. The game plan we prepared was different. Today we didn't fight. We have to apologise first of all for this." REUTERS