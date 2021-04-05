'We deserved to lose', says Arteta after collapse

LONDON • Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was "in shock" after his side were outclassed in a 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts barely laid a glove on the visitors and were undone by two second-half goals by substitute Diogo Jota and one by Mohamed Salah and the margin of defeat could have been bigger.

It left Arsenal in ninth spot before yesterday's matches and Arteta with much to ponder after his 50th league game in charge produced a display he described as one of the worst in his tenure.

"We completely deserved to lose the game. They were better in every department and deserved to win the game with the margin they had, or even more," the Spaniard said. "I accept responsibility for the way we played today.

"It is my fault. I have to set the team up to perform in a different way and that is it. At the moment, I am in shock.

"I didn't expect that because of the way the team trained. It is a challenge. A challenge brings an opportunity. If you have courage and you represent a club like this, you have to stand up and take it."

Arteta's win percentage in the league from his first 50 games in charge is only 42 per cent, compared to his sacked predecessor Unai Emery's 49 per cent from his 51 games at the helm.

While Arsenal have improved defensively under Arteta, their attacking flair has been replaced by a cautious and often timid approach that was painfully evident against Liverpool.

"I don't know if it was the worst but probably one of the worst," Arteta said of the dire display at the Emirates.

"We could not put three passes together. We want to apologise, to our people and our fans. This is nowhere near what we want and we have to do better."

While the Gunners' slim hopes of playing in Europe via a league finish have all but evaporated, Liverpool are now within striking distance of a top-four place, just two points behind Chelsea (51).

The Reds took advantage of the Blues' slip-up earlier at home to West Brom to do the double over Arsenal and manager Jurgen Klopp could afford a smile after the tumultuous term his side have endured.

"We don't look at Chelsea or whatever because we have to win our own games, but in our situation other teams have to lose games as well," said the German.

"We have to keep working, but it is a nice sign. We are still there. Tonight, the package was extremely good."

Klopp also felt England manager Gareth Southgate had been a tad bit hasty in dropping Trent Alexander-Arnold for the recent 2022 World Cup qualifiers after the defender "showed his class" against Arsenal.

The right-back had an assist and was part of the build-up for another goal, leading Klopp to declare that the current PFA Young Player of the Year was "in good shape".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS