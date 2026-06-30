‘We came from nothing’: DR Congo dream of England World Cup upset

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A fan of Congo is seen during the Group K match between DR Congo and Uzbekistan at Atlanta Stadium.

ATLANTA – DR Congo’s long road to a first World Cup in 52 years has been beset by challenges that their English opponents in the last 32 on July 1 could scarcely imagine.

Despite having to navigate 13 qualifiers, a pre-tournament quarantine due to an Ebola outbreak and the instability caused by decades of conflict, the war-torn nation is making its mark on the global stage.

“It’s not easy in our country,” said Yoane Wissa after his two goals secured his nation’s first World Cup win against Uzbekistan and a meeting against England, where the Newcastle striker has played his club football for the past five years.

That is by no means the only English connection in the squad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was born in London and played for England to under-21 level.

Axel Tuanzebe also represented the Three Lions at youth level and could come up against his former schoolmate and teammate Marcus Rashford in Atlanta.

Of the 26-man squad, 20 were born outside of Congo – the majority, like Wissa, in France.

The battle for the mineral-rich East Congo has sparked a decades-long conflict between a litany of armed groups and forced families to flee, seeking security in Europe.

“There’s a war in East Congo. Every day, every time we wear this shirt, we think about them,” added Wissa.

“Because we want peace and for them, I just say ‘thank you’. Thank you because we came from far. We came from nothing to be here. Now we write our story with a black pen and we need to be proud.”

The roots of an inspiring story on the field come from that tragic backdrop.

Sourcing and recruiting dual-national players has become crucial for smaller nations to punch above their weight in international football.

Wan-Bissaka was one of those who initially needed some convincing.

Signed by Manchester United for £50 million when just 21, DR Congo swooped when the England career he imagined he would have failed to materialise.

But as the Leopards’ star has risen, players are becoming increasingly keen to join the Congolese cause.

Noah Sadiki represented Belgium at youth level and would almost certainly now be a mainstay for the Red Devils had the Sunderland midfielder not switched allegiance.

“There is a new generation that wants to help the people of the country,” Sadiki told French sports paper L’Equipe.

Competing as Zaire in 1974, the country’s only previous World Cup ended in embarrassment with 14 goals conceded in three defeats.

Over half a century on, Congo’s new generation have given a nation reason to dream.

The outbreak of Ebola that has claimed more than 300 lives had had an impact on the team’s World Cup preparations.

The United States imposed a 21-day isolation period on players in Belgium before they were allowed to enter.

Their most famous fan Michel Nkuka Mboladinga – known for his statue-like pose honouring the country’s first prime minister Patrice Lumumba – was denied entry to the US.

But the team led by Sebastien Desabre, a Frenchman, has defied the odds.

Congo eliminated African powerhouses Cameroon and Nigeria in qualifying before sealing their place with victory over Jamaica in an inter-continental play-off in March.

Desabre’s men then thwarted Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal as Wissa’s header secured a 1-1 draw in their opening World Cup game.

A narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia meant they had to beat Uzbekistan to reach the knockout stages for the first time. Roared on by thousands from the Congolese diaspora in the stands, Wissa was the hero once more in a 3-1 win.

The challenge of England, one of the favourites for the competition, awaits.

But Congo are unlikely to be overawed given the hurdles they have scaled to get to this stage. AFP