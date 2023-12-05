We are together, says Man United boss Erik ten Hag amid reports of player unrest

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team are still on the same page and in a “good direction”, as he prepares for his side’s English Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Dec 6.
The Red Devils were in trouble again over the weekend when a lacklustre side fell 1-0 at Newcastle United, while the Blues showed grit and determination to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 despite going down to 10 men.
Before facing the Magpies, United had won five of their previous six league games and kept three consecutive clean sheets, and it seemed like they were finally heading in the right direction before their wake-up call at Tyneside.
The under-fire ten Hag will know that there is still much room for improvement, while he also dismissed rumours that there are unhappy players in the dressing room due to his strict management style.
“We had a week of two good performances and one bad performance so from there on we carry on, the team is in a good direction,” he insisted.
“We’re not happy with that (Newcastle) performance, but with a little bit more determination, we could have taken something. Of course we dropped but are not too far away so we are okay.
“Every time the team is there, showed great character, great determination, resilience so we are together.”
United are in seventh place in the Premier League standings ahead of the match, five points below Aston Villa (29) in fourth and have scored only 16 league goals this season.
It is the worst attacking display from all teams in the top half and it is not helped by Marcus Rashford’s poor body language, in which he seemingly displayed a lack of interest to help out his defenders during the Newcastle game.
Ten Hag had said he will speak to the forward in private about his recent form and it remains to be seen if there will be any change, although fans have already called on him to drop Rashford from the line-up altogether.
Old Trafford is also not a fortress anymore, as United have won only two of their last five home games in the league.
On the reported criticism aimed at him, ten Hag added: “I listen always to my players and I give them always opportunities to tell, if the players have a different opinion of course I will listen.
“There is no disorder in the dressing room. Of course there are a lot of rumours but we are on a journey, we know we are in transition but we are in the right direction.”
Mason Mount could be fit to feature, while Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Jonny Evans remain injured.
Chelsea are in 10th and five points behind United, but the Blues are slight favourites based on momentum alone.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men have scored 12 goals from their last four league matches, although they have also conceded 11 during this run.
Prior to the win over Brighton and a 4-1 loss to Newcastle, the visitors had clinched three straight victories in Premier League away games – including a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea should not be fazed by playing away, but they lost 4-1 at Old Trafford in May.
“I think we are all in similar level with different situations, I don’t say it is a good moment to go there,” Pochettino said of facing an inconsistent United side.
“We are facing a team that is going to be tough because they want to win and we want to keep our momentum and build from Brighton and be high in the table.
“I am focused on my club. We are building something we believe is going to be amazing, we are 200 per cent focused and developing the project. It is about a period of time.”
He will have to cope without the suspended Conor Gallagher, who was sent off for collecting two yellow cards against Brighton, while Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are not fully fit.
Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell remain in the treatment room.