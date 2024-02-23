We are aligned, says Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag of Jim Ratcliffe

LONDON – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes that he and new co-owner Jim Ratcliffe are “aligned” in their ambitions as he prepares for his side’s English Premier League home clash against Fulham on Feb 24.

The Red Devils are heading into the clash in good form, having clinched four straight league victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Luton Town.

Speaking for the first time since Ratcliffe’s minority investment was finalised earlier in the week, ten Hag said: “We are very aligned. We have the same ambition. We belong there (in the Champions League), we have to prove it.

“We speak a lot, there are many conversations with him, with Dave Brailsford about this club, about this team, about the structures. We are very aligned, it totally fits with ambitions I have.

“I see we are going in the right direction. We have had setbacks but you see the squad developing, working hard on the training pitch, working hard during games... we will be stronger when we add to this squad even more qualities.

“We still have to catch up in the moment where every game is a final for us because we have to be in the Champions League, the players want this, the team want this but we have to believe.”

United’s recent resurgence can be partly attributed to their in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund, who had scored in six straight league matches following a difficult start to his debut season at Old Trafford.

The Dane scored twice in the opening seven minutes of the 2-1 win over Luton last time out to take his tally to seven Premier League goals. The 21-year-old has 13 goals in all competitions.

But he will be out for the Fulham game after suffering a muscle injury and is set to be sidelined for two to three weeks.

Ten Hag’s men are sixth in the standings and are chasing down Tottenham Hotspur, who are three points ahead in fifth, while fourth-placed Aston Villa hold a five-point advantage.

A top-four finish is not out of the question but the Red Devils must first focus on Fulham.

Even without Hojlund, they should be confident considering they have won 13 and drawn three of their last 16 league encounters with the Cottagers.

Ten Hag will also have to make do without the injured Luke Shaw, who is facing a few months on the sidelines. The left-back joins Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Mason Mount in the treatment room.