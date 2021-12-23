We all want Nketiah to stay, says Arteta

LONDON • Mikel Arteta has reiterated his desire for Eddie Nketiah to stay at the club, after the striker struck a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Sunderland 5-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday to book a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The Gunners manager rotated his side, with nine changes from the team who beat Leeds 4-1 in their English Premier League match at the weekend, but still fielded a strong enough line-up to ensure that they comfortably progressed.

"Yes, recently he's played more minutes than in the past and we're going to need him and he's going to play more minutes," Arteta said.

"I don't know if he's different to our other strikers but I really like what he has.

"He has an incredible work rate, he has pace and has the smell for goals.

"I tell you every day that we want to keep Eddie. We see how he trains, he works so hard and puts the ball in the net every session.

"I am really delighted with him. Every time we have needed him he has always responded.

"He wants game time, he wants to be on that field and... We all want him to stay."

The 22-year-old Nketiah, whose contract runs out in June, has scored 10 goals in nine appearances in the League Cup, giving potential suitors in the January transfer window a reminder of his predatory prowess in front of goal.

But he has not started in the Premier League this season, although that could change soon with stripped captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the team for the past four games for disciplinary reasons.

On Tuesday, Nketiah put the Gunners ahead against Sunderland, pouncing from close range in the 17th minute.

Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead with a deflected shot, but the third-tier side pulled a goal back via Nathan Broadhead.

Nketiah restored the two-goal advantage, clipping in a low ball in the 49th minute.

He then produced a cheeky backheel finish to make it 4-1 after Pepe nutmegged Denver Hume and delivered a low cross.

"This competition is the place I've been getting starts. I'll do my best whenever I'm asked to play," said Nketiah.

"I'm desperate to play football. All I can do is keep working hard. It'll sort itself out. As long as I play for Arsenal, I'll give my all."

A positive evening for Arteta's side was completed when 18-year-old substitute Charlie Patino, making his senior debut, converted another low cross from Pepe.

"He is a kid that is coming through our system, a lovely kid. He is training with us almost every week," added Arteta.

"I think that is very positive (that the fans were singing his name). They heard about him and now we have to cook him slowly."

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, were cheered on by 5,000 supporters from the north-east and manager Lee Johnson said that he was pleased they had spells of good play in the game.

"The bigger picture for us is the learning experience. Now they know the standard.

"When you feel the quality of the opposition you learn so much more. Arsenal were fantastic," he said.

In the other three quarter-finals yesterday, Tottenham faced West Ham United, Liverpool hosted Leicester City while Chelsea were at Brentford.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS